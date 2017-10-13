Mindhunter S01 WEBRip x264-SERIOUSLY & Mindhunter S01E03-E10 720p WEBRip x264-STRiFE

Episode 3 – Dr. Wendy Carr joins Holden and Tench in their first success, when their insights lead to an arrest.

Episode 4 – Bill and Holden consult with Dr. Wendy Carr to begin classifying their subjects. They receive surprising news.

Episode 5 – Holden and Bill return to a perplexing case in Pennsylvania where a set of clues leading in multiple directions leaves no shortage of suspects.

Episode 6 – Wendy considers an offer. Holden and Bill struggle to communicate the meaning of their findings to the judicial system in the baffling Altoona case.

Episode 7 – Wendy takes a career risk to relocate and join the team full time. Holden and Bill find it harder to keep the emotional intensity of work at bay.

Episode 8 – Bill and Wendy interview candidates for a fourth member of the team. Holden is intrigued by complaints about a school principal’s odd habit.

Episode 9 – Holden’s methods during a disturbing interview with mass murderer Richard Speck create dissension among the team and kick off an internal FBI probe.

Episode 10 – The team cracks under pressure from an in-house review. Holden’s bold style elicits a confession but puts his career, relationships and health at risk.

Nitroflare

http://nitroflare.com/view/E3BDBF576B38D82/TwoDDL_Mindhunter.101.WEBRip-SERIOUSLY.mkv

http://nitroflare.com/view/A4FDCEB1B9938F0/TwoDDL_Mindhunter.102.WEBRip-SERIOUSLY.mkv

http://nitroflare.com/view/1654837ABD76838/TwoDDL_Mindhunter.103.WEBRip-SERIOUSLY.mkv

http://nitroflare.com/view/A1CA3D5FDA43759/TwoDDL_Mindhunter.104.WEBRip-SERIOUSLY.mkv

http://nitroflare.com/view/D20A66623E98286/TwoDDL_Mindhunter.105.WEBRip-SERIOUSLY.mkv

http://nitroflare.com/view/956DF83CBFE66A8/TwoDDL_Mindhunter.106.WEBRip-SERIOUSLY.mkv

http://nitroflare.com/view/82D18D4E0C40E4D/TwoDDL_Mindhunter.107.WEBRip-SERIOUSLY.mkv

http://nitroflare.com/view/60F204D0C83EC8F/TwoDDL_Mindhunter.108.WEBRip-SERIOUSLY.mkv

http://nitroflare.com/view/F9C33DF77ABB40D/TwoDDL_Mindhunter.109.WEBRip-SERIOUSLY.mkv

http://nitroflare.com/view/EBDEB4BFD864BD4/TwoDDL_Mindhunter.110.WEBRip-SERIOUSLY.mkv

Uploadgig

http://uploadgig.com/file/download/b710FeDef8d3405a/TwoDDL_Mindhunter.101.WEBRip-SERIOUSLY.mkv

http://uploadgig.com/file/download/a572e8F1c6A38c4a/TwoDDL_Mindhunter.102.WEBRip-SERIOUSLY.mkv

http://uploadgig.com/file/download/4a2c12818dD6a18a/TwoDDL_Mindhunter.103.WEBRip-SERIOUSLY.mkv

http://uploadgig.com/file/download/0a4d258F7eb8b620/TwoDDL_Mindhunter.104.WEBRip-SERIOUSLY.mkv

http://uploadgig.com/file/download/18E60F9b056FB145/TwoDDL_Mindhunter.105.WEBRip-SERIOUSLY.mkv

http://uploadgig.com/file/download/baBB931d52736E1e/TwoDDL_Mindhunter.106.WEBRip-SERIOUSLY.mkv

http://uploadgig.com/file/download/bc6b3c71d841FB41/TwoDDL_Mindhunter.107.WEBRip-SERIOUSLY.mkv

http://uploadgig.com/file/download/e7eFCf28bf973a06/TwoDDL_Mindhunter.108.WEBRip-SERIOUSLY.mkv

http://uploadgig.com/file/download/bd62d520d35AFcDE/TwoDDL_Mindhunter.109.WEBRip-SERIOUSLY.mkv

http://uploadgig.com/file/download/d88aE06D1fe1da7e/TwoDDL_Mindhunter.110.WEBRip-SERIOUSLY.mkv

Rapidgator

http://rapidgator.net/file/95ea6192de12bab1379437cf6e2ff591/TwoDDL_Mindhunter.101.WEBRip-SERIOUSLY.mkv.html

http://rapidgator.net/file/07ab8fb99aa6b99e236d57689a9121fd/TwoDDL_Mindhunter.102.WEBRip-SERIOUSLY.mkv.html

http://rapidgator.net/file/43e0f6c80dcdc86c3e61797819305d49/TwoDDL_Mindhunter.103.WEBRip-SERIOUSLY.mkv.html

http://rapidgator.net/file/314a087116120db711838c80a35e6d12/TwoDDL_Mindhunter.104.WEBRip-SERIOUSLY.mkv.html

http://rapidgator.net/file/9c0c54a081809cae38161064e9a2acfb/TwoDDL_Mindhunter.105.WEBRip-SERIOUSLY.mkv.html

http://rapidgator.net/file/bf772f27e2ee66c219f0eb259f75c06e/TwoDDL_Mindhunter.106.WEBRip-SERIOUSLY.mkv.html

http://rapidgator.net/file/d37e9a20e9ad397de78527d5aaa62588/TwoDDL_Mindhunter.107.WEBRip-SERIOUSLY.mkv.html

http://rapidgator.net/file/9178d8cfa29f27abcdfe4dd6cd6f4564/TwoDDL_Mindhunter.108.WEBRip-SERIOUSLY.mkv.html

http://rapidgator.net/file/c83bf4ba6cce67bd26455e64832c118b/TwoDDL_Mindhunter.109.WEBRip-SERIOUSLY.mkv.html

http://rapidgator.net/file/ea409ce21d5efb649ce2f1b8232d99d4/TwoDDL_Mindhunter.110.WEBRip-SERIOUSLY.mkv.html

Uploaded

http://linx.2ddl.ooo/9695HB4

Go4Up (MEGA , Uptobox , Openload, 1fichier, FileFactory)

http://linx.2ddl.ooo/5737UNf

Zippyshare (200mb Interchangeable links free download)

http://linx.2ddl.ooo/4365HB4

Nitroflare

http://nitroflare.com/view/07FB4750957E965/TwoDDL_mindhunter.103.720.webrip-strife.mkv

http://nitroflare.com/view/11FA0C6B0B6CAA5/TwoDDL_mindhunter.104.720.webrip-strife.mkv

http://nitroflare.com/view/4236476500EA958/TwoDDL_mindhunter.105.720.webrip-strife.mkv

http://nitroflare.com/view/FFFE64E0020DB3B/TwoDDL_mindhunter.106.720.webrip-strife.mkv

http://nitroflare.com/view/94DB7B559B3B05C/TwoDDL_mindhunter.107.720.webrip-strife.mkv

http://nitroflare.com/view/7699B0AFA02EE0F/TwoDDL_mindhunter.108.720.webrip-strife.mkv

http://nitroflare.com/view/4BBCD366F516D0D/TwoDDL_mindhunter.109.720.webrip-strife.mkv

http://nitroflare.com/view/52DCC101148D3D0/TwoDDL_mindhunter.110.720.webrip-strife.mkv



Uploadgig

http://uploadgig.com/file/download/C1d74f8995056a53/TwoDDL_mindhunter.103.720.webrip-strife.mkv

http://uploadgig.com/file/download/8545027b894ac4d5/TwoDDL_mindhunter.104.720.webrip-strife.mkv

http://uploadgig.com/file/download/D9c13a719a0d918F/TwoDDL_mindhunter.105.720.webrip-strife.mkv

http://uploadgig.com/file/download/5756E4fac4aa6336/TwoDDL_mindhunter.106.720.webrip-strife.mkv

http://uploadgig.com/file/download/dc2e15B31190424E/TwoDDL_mindhunter.107.720.webrip-strife.mkv

http://uploadgig.com/file/download/6F9B759d0d903F50/TwoDDL_mindhunter.108.720.webrip-strife.mkv

http://uploadgig.com/file/download/6C1ac701abFcf20b/TwoDDL_mindhunter.109.720.webrip-strife.mkv

http://uploadgig.com/file/download/393c531c330ede7b/TwoDDL_mindhunter.110.720.webrip-strife.mkv



Rapidgator

http://rapidgator.net/file/7e3014b4669c3e100643dc751a683010/TwoDDL_mindhunter.103.720.webrip-strife.mkv.html

http://rapidgator.net/file/70622e4ef5139830a4dec53c1121363a/TwoDDL_mindhunter.104.720.webrip-strife.mkv.html

http://rapidgator.net/file/43c702f64ae041c3c11db63a5280fff8/TwoDDL_mindhunter.105.720.webrip-strife.mkv.html

http://rapidgator.net/file/25d8d1d39e68fe7dcd1c090a6fbc10ab/TwoDDL_mindhunter.106.720.webrip-strife.mkv.html

http://rapidgator.net/file/57296210e22d8c7b344021436224f3a8/TwoDDL_mindhunter.107.720.webrip-strife.mkv.html

http://rapidgator.net/file/ad0152aa1c6fae107db2d875d851d5bc/TwoDDL_mindhunter.108.720.webrip-strife.mkv.html

http://rapidgator.net/file/bf9ee4fd9aec2e35bbae91ffed803428/TwoDDL_mindhunter.109.720.webrip-strife.mkv.html

http://rapidgator.net/file/961f9b10e3e587b28f9351dfb107603b/TwoDDL_mindhunter.110.720.webrip-strife.mkv.html

Uploaded

http://linx.2ddl.ooo/8697UNf



Go4Up (MEGA , Uptobox , Openload, 1fichier, FileFactory)

http://linx.2ddl.ooo/3837UNf

Zippyshare (200mb Interchangeable links free download)

http://linx.2ddl.ooo/1207UNf