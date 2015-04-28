Pinnacle Studio v18.5.1 Ultimate (x86/x64) Multilingual-P2P

Download Links by On Apr 28 15 1 Comment
P2P

Take on any video-editing challenge with Pinnacle Studio 18 Ultimate, our most complete version. Powered by a new native 64-bit architecture, Ultimate lets you create breathtaking movies with support for 4K Ultra HD video. You get all the features of Pinnacle Studio Plus and more, including NewBlue bonus effects, Blu-ray authoring, iZotope Music & Speech Cleaner, additional Scorefitter soundtracks, and support for XAVC S for 4k and HD. Energize your videos with 2,000+ transitions, effects and templates, add the perfect soundtrack, and easily share online, on disc and on devices.

Uploaded
http://ul.to/folder/ju8pja




Direct Download : Register on Usenet (Anonymous&Fast)
Pinnacle Studio v18.5.1 Ultimate (x86/x64) Multilingual-P2P

TAGS: POSTED IN: Applications Single Link Windows


Usenet Direct Anonymous Download Direct Anonymous Download
Pinnacle Studio v18.5.1 Ultimate (x86/x64) Multilingual-P2P
from Usenet

One Response to Pinnacle Studio v18.5.1 Ultimate (x86/x64) Multilingual-P2P

  1. kiriakos77 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Thanks

    Reply

Leave a Reply


  • TOP Movies

    TOP TV Shows

  • Daily TV Schedule
    : ()