Jamie Roberts’ documentary filmed over the course of two years, which takes an intimate look at the people spreading extremist fundamentalism in Britain. In 2014 Roberts filmed Islamic extremist Abu Rumaysah, who is now one of the world’s most wanted…
Release Name: The Jihadis Next Door 2016 1080p NF WEB-DL DD+ 2.0 x264-QOQ
NitroFlare (Single link)
http://nitroflare.com/view/0103250F196763B/The.Jihadis.Next.Door.2016.1080p.Netflix.WEB-DL.DD%2B2.0.x264-QOQ.mkv
Uploadgig (Single link)
https://uploadgig.com/file/download/C23f3344F35BcB55/The.Jihadis.Next.Door.2016.1080p.Netflix.WEB-DL.DD2.0.x264-QOQ.mkv
Uploaded (Single link)
http://linx.2ddl.ooo/571jihhaa
Rapidgator (Single link)
http://rapidgator.net/file/663e878364c28b4f45f26ad217881e82/The.Jihadis.Next.Door.2016.1080p.Netflix.WEB-DL.DD_2.0.x264-QOQ.mkv.html
Go4Up (MEGA , Uptobox , Openload, 1fichier, FileFactory) (Single links)
http://linx.2ddl.ooo/571jihhaa
Direct Download : Register on Usenet (Anonymous&Fast)
The Jihadis Next Door 2016 1080p NF WEB-DL DD+ 2.0 x264-QOQ
|Direct Anonymous Download
The Jihadis Next Door 2016 1080p NF WEB-DL DD+ 2.0 x264-QOQ
from Usenet
looks good,tyvm