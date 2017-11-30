The Departed – Tensions mount between the sons of Ragnar Lothbrok as the Vikings continue to threaten the very heart of England. As the Great Army moves to take York, with King Aethelwulf and his family still in hiding, Heahmund, the warrior bishop, must rally the Saxons to defend the Realm.
Homeland – Celebrations are cut short in the aftermath of the battle at York; Ragnar Lothbrok’s sons are pitted against each other as tensions reach an all-time high, and each is forced to choose a side.
Vikings.S05E01.1080p.WEB.H264-STRiFE
Nitroflare
http://nitroflare.com/view/8F5684A2C178FF1/TwoDDL_vikings.501.1080.web.h264-strife.mkv
Uploadgig
http://uploadgig.com/file/download/63bc72308ae1099d/TwoDDL_vikings.501.1080.web.h264-strife.mkv
Rapidgator
https://rapidgator.net/file/5c50d1f123d279c362055b67d541b44e/TwoDDL_vikings.501.1080.web.h264-strife.mkv.html
Uploaded
http://linx.2ddl.ooo/194GslM
Nitroflare (1gb links)
http://nitroflare.com/view/8B92D50A906105B/TwoDDL_Vikings.501.1080.WEB.H264-STRiFE.1000.part1.rar
http://nitroflare.com/view/F0D2C714DFC541B/TwoDDL_Vikings.501.1080.WEB.H264-STRiFE.1000.part2.rar
http://nitroflare.com/view/7C39B39B715B8B5/TwoDDL_Vikings.501.1080.WEB.H264-STRiFE.1000.part3.rar
Uploadgig (1gb links)
http://uploadgig.com/file/download/17Fd002030175d86/TwoDDL_Vikings.501.1080.WEB.H264-STRiFE.1000.part1.rar
http://uploadgig.com/file/download/15d5b835984f4100/TwoDDL_Vikings.501.1080.WEB.H264-STRiFE.1000.part2.rar
http://uploadgig.com/file/download/feeb8d6b6A3079bF/TwoDDL_Vikings.501.1080.WEB.H264-STRiFE.1000.part3.rar
Rapidgator (1gb links)
https://rapidgator.net/file/0db9f995165ad0a9fe9087d32c80e7cd/TwoDDL_Vikings.501.1080.WEB.H264-STRiFE.1000.part1.rar.html
https://rapidgator.net/file/18c07f8e4f1bfe51a5d27d4281943bfb/TwoDDL_Vikings.501.1080.WEB.H264-STRiFE.1000.part2.rar.html
https://rapidgator.net/file/6c71c0ea1a7b96f4fe325d652ddd989e/TwoDDL_Vikings.501.1080.WEB.H264-STRiFE.1000.part3.rar.html
Uploaded (1gb links)
http://linx.2ddl.ooo/132GrU2
Go4Up (MEGA , Uptobox , Openload, 1fichier, FileFactory) (1gb links)
http://linx.2ddl.ooo/625GrU2
Zippyshare (200mb links free download)
http://linx.2ddl.ooo/164GslM
Direct Download : Register on Usenet (Anonymous&Fast)
Vikings S05E01 1080p WEB H264-STRiFE
|Direct Anonymous Download
Vikings S05E01 1080p WEB H264-STRiFE
from Usenet
Nice one. Thanks